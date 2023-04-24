230425-sportslocal-wvcsoftball 01.JPG
Wenatchee Valley College starting pitcher Taylor Files goes into her windup before delivering a pitch during the first game of a doubleheader against Spokane Community College Saturday at Wenatchee Valley College. The Knights won 6-2.

WENATCHEE — Three weeks ago the Wenatchee Valley College softball team (8-13, 14-18) was swept by Spokane Community College (7-10, 11-14) in a doubleheader on the road. Since then, they’ve both been duking it out in the middle of the Northwest Athletic Conference’s Eastern Conference.

The WVC Knights had lost their last three games and only won three of their previous 16, but WVC found a way to snap the streak with a 6-2 win over Spokane in the opener of a doubleheader they hosted on Saturday afternoon.

230425-sportslocal-wvcsoftball 02.JPG
Wenatchee Valley College right fielder Ashlyn Alexander, center, smiles after tracking down a deep fly ball near the fence during the first game of a doubleheader against Spokane Community College Saturday at Wenatchee Valley College.


