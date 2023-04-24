Wenatchee Valley College starting pitcher Taylor Files goes into her windup before delivering a pitch during the first game of a doubleheader against Spokane Community College Saturday at Wenatchee Valley College. The Knights won 6-2.
Wenatchee Valley College right fielder Ashlyn Alexander, center, smiles after tracking down a deep fly ball near the fence during the first game of a doubleheader against Spokane Community College Saturday at Wenatchee Valley College.
WENATCHEE — Three weeks ago the Wenatchee Valley College softball team (8-13, 14-18) was swept by Spokane Community College (7-10, 11-14) in a doubleheader on the road. Since then, they’ve both been duking it out in the middle of the Northwest Athletic Conference’s Eastern Conference.
The WVC Knights had lost their last three games and only won three of their previous 16, but WVC found a way to snap the streak with a 6-2 win over Spokane in the opener of a doubleheader they hosted on Saturday afternoon.
The game was scoreless until WVC accumulated three runs in the second inning. Two scoreless innings followed before WVC found another three to unload in the fifth. The Knights defended well, maintaining a shutout until the top of the 7th when Spokane finally found two runs.
WVC scored six runs off of eight hits and Spokane scored two runs off of four hits.
Makayla Sanchez led the Knights with 4 RBIs, and a double, and went 1-for-2. Samantha Knapp followed with another 2 RBIs, 1 scored run, and went 1-for-2. Macy Cordon finished with 1 scored run and went 2-for-4.
Taylor Files pitched a complete game for WVC, all 7 innings, and gave up 4 hits, 2 earned runs, and 4 walks, but finished with 3 strikeouts against 32 batters.
The results of Game 2 weren’t available at the time of publication.
WVC plays at Big Bend Community College for a doubleheader on Tuesday at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
