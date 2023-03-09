PASCO — The Wenatchee Valley College women's basketball season came to a heartbreaking end against the best the Western Conference had Wednesday afternoon.
After holding the lead in the first half and outscoring the Green River Gators in three quarters, the Knights came up two points short in the Northwest Athletic Conference’s Sweet 16 — losing 58-56.
“We thought we had a good chance,” Wenatchee Interim Head Coach Patrick Green said. “In a game this tight it came down to lots of little things.”
Outcomes decided by a single possession can make the mind race with possible alternatives that could have swung the game in their favor. Like Wenatchee’s last-second three that touched the rim. Or a Gator 3-pointer that was so off of the mark, it struck the backboard and went in.
They could have committed fewer turnovers and hit a few more free throws, but when you’re lost in that mental loop, it's easy to forget their impressive run over the last eight games.
“They dealt with three different head coaches on the season when you include our athletic director stepping in for a couple of games,” Green said. “They showed tremendous character and perseverance in a situation where things weren't going their way. They stuck together.”
That wasn’t clearer than in the first half. The Knights blew through the Gators' full-court press while making precise decisions that led to lay-ins.
Their defense was a bother. Especially Monica Miller, who was tasked with locking down Green River’s offensive focal point, and she did the whole 40 minutes, holding her to just nine points.
“We keyed in on their lead scorer,” Green said. “Miller made her shoot less than any other starter. We had a few individual efforts like that.”
Things shifted in the third quarter. Wenatchee’s turnovers started to climb, their offense stagnated, and Green River converted on those opportunities. Eventually, the Gators had a 10-point lead.
Wenatchee had their work cut out for them, but they worked their way back. In the last five minutes, Wenatchee started trapping and double-teaming the ball, they earned a chance to win at the end after they stole the ball in the final seconds, but the shot didn’t fall.
“They left everything on the court,” Green said. “To claw back, took everything they had. They played incredibly hard.”
Alexes Stein led Wenatchee with 22 points, nine rebounds, and two blocks. Ciahna Oatman followed with nine points and eight rebounds. Farrah Parrish finished with seven points, seven rebounds, three assists, and two steals.
For Green River, Janae Kalama led with 11 points, five rebounds, and two steals. Sadi Clemons finished with another 11 points and three steals.
Wenatchee finished their season with a 13-15 record.
