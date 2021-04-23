WENATCHEE — After Yakima Valley’s Thomas McMillan drained a 3-pointer to put the Yaks up by five with under two minutes to play Friday night against WVC, Yakima had all the momentum.
But then the Knights closed out the game on a 7-0 run, sealing the win off a last-second dunk from Isaac Jones.
It was a hard-fought (and interesting) win for the Knights, who at one point led 47-10 before allowing the Yaks to go on a 32-7 run over the final eight minutes to close out the first half. It was like a lid had been placed on the WVC basket. But still, ahead by 12, the Knights were in a comfortable position heading into the second half.
WVC held onto the lead throughout the first 10 minutes but the Yaks began to chip away at the lead. Yakima eventually drew within a possession after Marjon Beauchamp sank a layup midway through the half. Both teams traded baskets, with WVC still holding the advantage until Yakima Valley scored with just over three minutes left to take a 88-87 lead — its first lead of the game. The Yaks bumped it up to five before WVC went on its run to close out the game.
Jones paced the Knights with 27 points and 10 rebounds on 13-for-21 shooting, Nian Allen chipped in 20 points, eight assists and six rebounds. And Dakota Moore added 16 points (10 of which coming from the charity stripe), five assists and three rebounds. Jaylen Scott made all three of his 3-pointers and finished with 11 points.
Quentin Raynor led the Yaks in scoring off the bench with 17 points. Christian Murphy and Alexzander Delgado both scored 14 points apiece.
With the win, WVC moves to (3-1) on the season. The Knights travel to Walla Walla to take on the Warriors on Tuesday. WVC won’t host another basketball game until May 4 against Spokane. Tipoff on Tuesday in Walla Walla is at 7:30 p.m.