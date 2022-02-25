WENATCHEE — This season feels like a special one for the Wenatchee Valley College Knights.
With just four games remaining in the regular season, the Knights are undefeated in conference play and have won their last 12 games, dating back to December.
Sophomore Isaac Jones and freshman Anthony Roy have been sensational as a one-two punch for the Knights offensively. Both rank second and third in the Northwest Athletic Conference (NWAC) in scoring at 25.1 and 24.7 points per game, respectively. But the Knights aren’t just Jones and Roy, they have a solid group of guys that all contribute, including Nian Allen whos averaging 11 points and five rebounds.
“We have all the right pieces,” head coach Jeremy Harden said Thursday. “We got shooting, we have some big guys, we play above the rim and we’re athletic. You put all of those pieces together and that makes us pretty tough to beat.”
The Knights haven’t blown out everyone, six of their 12 conference wins have been by single digits, two of which by a single basket. But that also says something about the Knights as a team: they can handle the pressure. Both in terms of finishing undefeated in conference play, which the Knights have never done in program history — a tip of the cap to Bruce Bennett — and grinding through those tight, back-and-forth games that will come in the postseason.
“It absolutely feels like we can make a deep run in the playoffs,” Harden said. “We have some special talent and the guys are embracing their roles. We have guys who want to be here and care about winning.”
The Knights started the season with 14 guys on the roster. They’re now down to nine. But Harden said they’re the guys he wants.
“It’s a special group,” he said. “We’re close to it (undefeated) but we try not to talk about it too much. But It will be something that takes care of itself if we take care of the small things day-to-day. I know it’ll mean a lot because this group has been through a lot with COVID and losing some of our players. It’s something these guys will remember for a long time.”
And still, coach Harden doesn’t feel like his guys have peaked yet.
“We haven’t had a defensive game that’s been up to our standards for a while,” he said. “Once we’re able to put one together though I think we should be good. Our offense comes pretty easy; we put the ball in the hole and lead the conference in scoring, but defense is what’s going to win a championship.”
The Knight's final stretch run to the playoffs continues on Saturday afternoon with WVC taking on the Treasure Valley Chukars.
The key for the Knights, Harden said, will be getting the ball inside through the Chukars’ zone defense.
“The last time we played them we found our guys inside and then hit some outside shots. But we’re going to be without our second-leading scorer in Anthony Roy, so someone will have to step up.”
WVC won its last meeting with Treasure Valley by 10. Tipoff is at 4 p.m. Fans have just one more home game after Saturday (March 9 against Columbia Basin).