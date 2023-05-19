PORTLAND, Oregon — The Wenatchee Valley College softball team went into the Northwest Athletic Conference’s softball championship, held Thursday through Sunday, at the Delta Park-Owens Sports Complex in Portland, Oregon the No. 14 seed, drawing a tough opponent — No. 3 North Idaho College.

Being from the Eastern Conference, WVC (22-26) and NIC (38-9) had faced each other several times during the regular season. Thursday morning, in their first game of the tournament, WVC met a familiar end to the Cardinals, losing 9-0.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

