COUER d’ALENE, ID — Wenatchee Valley men’s basketball knew their last game of the season wouldn’t change much.
One benefit of knowing you haven’t made the playoffs, despite an impressive list of close games throughout the season, is that there is no tomorrow. You can be a blight, a dark mark, on someone’s record.
For Wenatchee, that opportunity came Wednesday night against the undefeated juggernaut, the North Idaho Cardinals. Though Wenatchee didn’t hand them their first loss of the season, they made it a game in the second half. Wenatchee lost 86-61.
The Cardinals sat atop the conference not only undefeated in the East, but overall this season, they’ve been a perfect 27-0. They’ve already clinched their spot in the playoffs and the regional championship.
They showed why in the first half. Wenatchee committed 10 turnovers to North Idaho’s four. The Cardinals stole the ball three times as often and outrebounded the Knights 25-14.
“We played the first half without our point guard because of foul trouble,” Wenatchee Head Coach Mathew Vargas said. He wasn’t the only one in the first half.
North Idaho converted those turnovers into points by a factor of three, 15-5, and shot the ball at a higher percentage on more attempts from everywhere on the court including the free-throw line.
It’s made more difficult when the Cardinals have the top two 3-point shooters in the NWAC, who knock down over 50% of their shots.
It gave them a sizeable 25-point lead at halftime, 47-22.
The second half was different. Wenatchee was a bug, a constant irritation, buzzing in and out of the Cardinal ears. They matched the Cardinals point-for-point by reducing their turnovers to four and steady offense from seven Knights.
“We played a good second half and settled in,” Vargas said. “Nico Castaneda had a great game, distributed the ball well, and showed a lot of growth.”
It was an impressive turnaround.
Donato Joseph led Wenatchee with 14 points, six rebounds, and two steals. Ayoni Benavidez followed with 12 points, seven rebounds, and four assists. Justin Loveless finished with nine points and 11 rebounds.
For North Idaho, Brandon Johnson led with 18 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and three steals. Julius Mims followed with 17 points, seven rebounds, and five blocks. Xavier Bailey finished with a double-double of 14 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.
“It’s been a tough year,” Vargas said. “There is a lot to be learned, but we worked hard and played well together.”
Wenatchee finished their season 4-13. North Idaho stays undefeated at 17-0.
