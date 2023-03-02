COUER d’ALENE, ID — Wenatchee Valley men’s basketball knew their last game of the season wouldn’t change much.

One benefit of knowing you haven’t made the playoffs, despite an impressive list of close games throughout the season, is that there is no tomorrow. You can be a blight, a dark mark, on someone’s record.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?