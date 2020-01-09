WALLA WALLA — The Wenatchee Valley College Knights men’s basketball team won their eighth straight game on Wednesday with a 90-84 victory over Walla Walla. The Knights seven straight road wins set a new school record.
WVC is now 14-1 on the season, one of the top teams in the Northwest Athletic Conference or N-WAC.
The Knights pounded the ball inside against the Warriors on the way to 46-39 first-half lead.
“We decided to go more inside with our more physical guys. We got to the line and shot 44 free throws last night. That was the biggest difference. We took advantage of our size and their lack of,” said WVC Head Coach Jeremy Harden.
Sophomore Malik Parsons led the charge in the second half with 14 of his 22 points on the night.
The Warriors are an excellent three-point shooting team, but the Knights limited them to only 16 shots on 8-for-16 shooting.
“They are a great three-point shooting team. We tried to limit them from the three-point line. They usually get about 30 3’s a game, so we tried to take that away. In taking that away comes more high percentage threes. We try to play by the statistics,” Harden said. “We made them put the ball on the ground more than they like to.”
Walla Walla won the second half 45-44, but not enough to make up the deficit. The Warriors out-rebounded 43-25. The Knights were 54 percent from the field and only attempted one three. Walla Walla shot 50 percent from the field and from three. The big factor was the fouls which turned into 44 Knight free throws.
WVC was 30-of-44 from the line while the Warriors were 16-of-19.
“They are not the more physical team. Our game plan was to go inside. Our guys were mentally tough enough to continue to do that. We only shot one three-pointer the entire game. That ended up working out in our favor,” Harden said.
Malik Parsons (6-foot-3) led the Knights with 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting.
“Malik was efficient last night. He had 22 points off 12 shots. He shot 75 percent. He is just a good scorer all around. He didn’t get as many touches as normally does, but he stuck with the game plan. Late in the game, he was able to take over,” Harden said.
Freshman Rayquan Everett (6-foot-5) scored 21 points on 6-of-13 shooting.
“He’s a bigger guard for us, very physical. He can guard positions one through five. We had him at point guard and switched him to their five-man off the ball screen. You are able to take some actions away playing a bigger lineup like we play,” Harden said of Everett.
WVC hosts Blue Mountain (0-2, 4-11) on Saturday. Harden only played seven guys against Walla Walla. Against Blue Mountain, he would like to get in more players, which is not something you can do against higher-end teams, he said.
“My confidence is up. The guy’s confidence is up. They know they can play with the top of the league. Going against Blue Mountain is tough. It’s always hard to win against teams in the East,” Harden said. “We have North Idaho after that, which will be the start of five games in nine days. North Idaho is second in the entire N-WAC.”
North Idaho is 14-1, the defending N-WAC champions. WVC plays at North Idaho next Wednesday in what should be a monster game.