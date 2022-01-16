WENATCHEE — Emotions were high from the opening tip Saturday in Wenatchee Valley College's 98-96 win over Blue Mountain Saturday night.
Both sides were chirping at one another all game.
WVC fed big-man Isaac Jones early and often, but nothing was easy. The Timberwolves had a physical and excitable defender in the post, Chad Napoleon.
This created friction, and not four minutes into the game Napoleon earned the first of many technical fouls on the night. When the Timberwolves pulled him from the game for a bit, their energy dipped and Wenatchee took advantage.
It was a close game up to that point. But after Wenatchee’s Jaylen Brown buried a 3-pointer, it kick-started a 14-3 run over the next three minutes.
Wenatchee inflated the lead to 26-14 with 11 minutes left in the half.
The referee’s let the physical defense continue, and emotions stayed high, but despite their streak Wenatchee left the door open, and the Timberwolves crept back in with offensive rebounds and second chance buckets.
“We just have to learn to play hard on both ends the entire game,” Wenatchee Head Coach Jeremy Harden said.
What was an 11-point lead for Wenatchee flipped into a six-point lead for the Timberwolves, effectively doubling their offensive production over a six minute span.
With 40 seconds left Brown sank a 3-pointer to cut the deficit in half, but the Timberwolves took a four point lead into the half.
“Offensive rebounds hurt us, Blue Mountain had 15 offensive rebounds,” Harden said. “We let them into the paint a little too much. Napoleon was able to post-up with too many easy catches."
The second half was even more nerve wracking. Both sides exchanged a few quick buckets, and a couple emphatic dunks for good measure, but the Knights were able to claw closer, until finally regaining the lead after Isaac Brown drilled a 3-pointer.
Wenatchee built another nine-point lead but the Timberwolves cut that in half. Shortly after, frustration boiled over, and Wenatchee earned two technicals that brought the game to within a single point 74-73.
“We had a lot of mishaps,” Harden said. “It was kind of an emotional game, we just have to keep our heads, and play through that adversity.”
The game stays tight the rest of the way. Three-pointers were exchanged, dunks, drives, defensive stops, even another technical, but what helped seal the deal for Wenatchee was a key steal with 30 seconds left by Allen, who dished it to Bryson Faison for a short jumper.
Free-throws polished it off, but half-court buzzer beater from Lang made the final score a little closer.
“Not ideal, but we pulled it off,” Harden said.
For Wenatchee, Jaylen Brown led with 35 points. Jones finished with 20 points, 16 rebounds and 5 blocks, and Allen finished with 12 points, 15 rebounds and 8 assists.
For Blue Mountain, Napoleon led with 38 points and 13 rebounds, and Lang finished with 22 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists.
Wenatchee plays Spokane on the road this Monday at Spokane Community College at 4 p.m.