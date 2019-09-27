WENATCHEE — On a blustery cold day at Wenatchee Valley College on Friday, the Knights played a solid game against the visiting Blue Mountain Timberwolves, earning 3-0 shutout.
WVC was the more aggressive team from the start, out-shooting the Timberwolves by a 3-1 margin during the game.
“Blue Mountain is an improved program. We knew we would have to earn it today and we got a good performance out of a lot of guys. We played a lot of the guys because we have to turn around early tomorrow morning,” said Wenatchee Valley Head Coach Kyle Vierck.
Blue Mountain nearly made an early goal in the third minute, but a nice move by sophomore keeper Alexis Calderilla saved it. Just two minute later, Ignacio Castillo sent a cross which freshman Luis Rodriguez headed into the net for the opening score.
WVC led 1-0.
At 32 minutes, freshman Jose Camarillo nearly connected on a shot which went just wide. At 33 minutes, the Knights were fouled just outside the box. Sophomore Luis Navarette hit a beautiful bending shot around the Blue Mountain wall, but the keeper made a great play to save it.
At 36 minutes, the ever-active Rodriguez weaved through the defense for another goal. That gave Wenatchee a 2-0 lead into halftime.
“He is a phenomenal athlete. He’s a kid that came from Royal. He has crazy bend and is such a hard worker. He earns them (goals) most of the time by outworking people to get to the goal,” Vierck said of Rodriguez.
The Knight defense held strong into the second half, even though the Timberwolves were pressing for the score. At 70 minutes, Navarette connected on a shot off the Jose Camarillo assist to put WVC up 3-0. The Knights held on for the final 20 minutes for the shutout win. It was their third shutout the season.
Wenatchee out-shot Blue Mountain 20-7, showing what a dominating performance it was.
“We did dominate play and we had a lot of really good chances. I would have liked to have finished off some more to make the win a little easier. They fought us well up until we put away the third goal,” Vierck said. “I’m happy with that. We gave up some opportunities they did not capitalize on. We still have to sharpen that up.”
Blue Mountain had 17 saves, while Wenatchee Valley had just three. There were six corner kicks for the Knights and two for the Timberwolves.
The defense for the Knights was stellar throughout.
“I’m pleased with the defense we put up there. Eric Owen (sophomore) is a kid that is working a lot so we rarely get to see him at different points in the season. He’s coming into his own and has helped us with his speed at the back,” he said. “The guys were really clean. Orlando (Howe) had a great day. It’s always good to keep it clean.”
With the win, WVC improves to 2-1-1 in the Northwest Athletic Conference’s East Region. They are currently tied for second place behind Spokane, which is 3-0-1. WVC is 3-2-3 overall.
Vierck said he is happy where the team is at this point in the season.
“We didn’t need to be great in August. We started slow intentionally and wanted to build to a nice momentum when it really matters. If you peak too early in August, come October, you tired of hanging around each other,” he said.
On Saturday, the Knights have a 10 a.m. game at Treasure Valley.
“Saturday, we’ll cross the halfway point. Every team in this conference is ready to beat another on a given day. When we go to Blue Mountain, we’ll be in for a fight. We need to go back around the other side and see where we come out,” Vierck said.
Next week, WVC continues conference play at Columbia Basin and Walla Walla.