PASCO — Friday afternoon, the Wenatchee Valley College softball team made the trip to Pasco to face Columbia Basin College — a team among the top three in the Northwest Athletic Conference’s Eastern Conference — for a doubleheader.

After dropping the opener, 12-7, the Knights couldn’t keep their bats off the ball, winning the second, 23-13.



