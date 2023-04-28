PASCO — Friday afternoon, the Wenatchee Valley College softball team made the trip to Pasco to face Columbia Basin College — a team among the top three in the Northwest Athletic Conference’s Eastern Conference — for a doubleheader.
After dropping the opener, 12-7, the Knights couldn’t keep their bats off the ball, winning the second, 23-13.
WVC (10-15, 17-20) and Columbia Basin (16-5, 26-9) were both off of recent sweeps earlier in the week before WVC lost the opener to the Hawks, 12-7. This gave the Hawks their third consecutive win.
The Hawks held a narrow 2-1 lead after the first inning but then proceeded to unload 10 more runs over the next three innings. After that, WVC shut out the Hawks in the remaining two innings and scored four of their seven runs but it was too little, too late.
The Hawks scored 12 runs on 13 hits, four of which were home runs. WVC scored seven runs off of eight hits.
Kaya Enriquez led WVC with three RBIs after she cracked a homer at the top of the fifth. Kiley Heinz added another three RBIs and went 2-for-3.
Game 2 was very different. The Knights were unable to miss the ball. They scored eight runs in the first inning and hardly slowed after that, scoring 15 more runs across the last three innings. WVC scored 23 runs off of 18 hits and Columbia Basin scored 13 runs off of 11 hits, three of which were home runs.
Enriquez led WVC with another home run and five RBIs. Samantha Knapp, Maya McGuire, and Ashlyn Alexander each finished with four RBIs. Macy Cordon added another three RBIs and went 4-for-5.
WVC hosts Walla Walla Community College for a doubleheader on Saturday at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
