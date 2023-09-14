Wenatchee Valley College WVC logo Athletics.png

PASCO — Last weekend, the Wenatchee Valley College (WVC) men’s soccer team traveled to the Tri-Cities and were met with one of the better teams in the Northwest Athletic Conference (NWAC) Eastern Conference — the Columbia Basin College Hawks.

The Knights (0-2, 2-4) were dealt a humbling 6-0 loss where the Hawks (2-0, 7-0) scored three goals in each half.



