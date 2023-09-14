PASCO — Last weekend, the Wenatchee Valley College (WVC) men’s soccer team traveled to the Tri-Cities and were met with one of the better teams in the Northwest Athletic Conference (NWAC) Eastern Conference — the Columbia Basin College Hawks.
The Knights (0-2, 2-4) were dealt a humbling 6-0 loss where the Hawks (2-0, 7-0) scored three goals in each half.
Columbia Basin’s Jorge Perez earned a hat trick and Carlos Camacho had three assists.
The Knights’ keeper Omar Rodriguez-Ibarra saw 10 shots on goal and finished with four saves. The Knights were only able to get one shot on goal in the second half.
Wednesday night, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, the Knights failed to find the net in a 3-0 loss to the North Idaho College Cardinals (1-1, 2-2). The Cardinals scored one goal before halftime and two after — each by a different player.
Both sides put three shots on goal but only North Idaho capitalized.
The WVC women
The WVC women’s soccer team (0-2, 0-3-1) suffered two tough losses since the NWAC Friendlies more than two weeks ago.
Last Saturday at Pasco, the Knights lost 11-0 to the Columbia Basin College Hawks (2-0, 5-0). The Hawks scored five goals in the first half within the first 25 minutes before Wenatchee shut them out for the last 20. They found six more in the second.
Columbia Basin’s Janelly Verduzco finished with four goals and Jordan McVay had three assists.
Their latest match was on Wednesday afternoon against the North Idaho College Cardinals (2-0, 6-2) in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho where they lost 5-0. The Cardinals scored three goals in the first half and two in the second. All five goals were scored by different players and only two were assisted.
Fernandes saw another 17 shots on goal and saved 12 of them. The Knights were also able to get their offense going a little bit and put four shots on goal.
These last two games were the Knights' introduction into the NWAC Eastern Conference regular season and who likely be duking it out for first place all season. With two losses they join Spokane and Treasure Valley at the bottom end of the conference but there is still a lot of season left.
Wenatchee’s keeper Nayeli Fernandez saw 30 shots on goal and saved 19.
The WVC women host Yakima Valley on Saturday at noon and the men won’t play at Treasure Valley until Sept. 23 at 1:15 p.m.
