ONTARIO, Oregon — The sweep of the Blue Mountain Community College softball team the day before wasn’t enough momentum for the Wenatchee Valley College Knights to win one or both of the games against Treasure Valley Community College on Saturday, their last two games of the regular season.

TVCC (20-8, 22-20) won the opener, 11-4, and 9-1 in Game 2. They sat two places higher in the Northwest Athletic Conference’s Eastern Conference than WVC (13-19, 20-24).



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

