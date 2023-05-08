ONTARIO, Oregon — The sweep of the Blue Mountain Community College softball team the day before wasn’t enough momentum for the Wenatchee Valley College Knights to win one or both of the games against Treasure Valley Community College on Saturday, their last two games of the regular season.
TVCC (20-8, 22-20) won the opener, 11-4, and 9-1 in Game 2. They sat two places higher in the Northwest Athletic Conference’s Eastern Conference than WVC (13-19, 20-24).
TVCC held a narrow 1-0 lead for the first three innings before WVC outscored them 4-3 in the fourth inning to tie the game. TVCC went up a run in the next inning but dump six runs in the sixth to seal the win. TVCC scored 11 runs off of 12 hits and WVC scored four runs off of six hits, two of which were home runs.
Makayla Sanchez led WVC with three RBIs and a home run. Gabby Krueger was the second home run for the Knights, adding another RBI. Samantha Knapp went 3-for-3.
Early in the first inning, TVCC scored three runs, then six in the third before WVC scored their only run in the fourth. TVCC scored nine runs off of 10 hits, one of which was a home run, and WVC scored one run off of four hits.
Krueger led WVC with an RBI and Macy Cordon, Kaya Enriquez and Kiley Heinz each finished with one hit.
The NWAC Softball Championship will be held at Delta Park-Owens Sports Complex in Portland, Oregon on May 18.
