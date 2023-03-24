WENATCHEE — You could say you’ve been on a roll lately when you’ve won six of your last seven softball games. Wenatchee Valley College hit that mark after they swept the Blue Mountain Timberwolves at home on Friday.
Wenatchee won the first game 11-0. They scored four runs in the first three innings but saved seven for the fourth.
Wenatchee pitcher, Taylor Files, was great on the mound. She pitched all five innings allowing only two hits with five strikeouts and one walk.
Kaya Enriquez led Wenatchee with three RBIs, scored one run, and was 3-for-3 at the plate. Macy Cordon was 3-for-3 at the plate, had two RBIs, and scored three runs.
Wenatchee won the second game 9-0. They scored two runs in the first inning, five in the second, and two in the third.
Enriquez led Wenatchee again with four RBIs and was 3-for-3 at the plate. Kiley Heinz was 1-for-2 at the plate and earned two RBIs. Megan Smit was 1-for-3 with two RBIs.
Jessie Newman pitched all five innings for Wenatchee. She gave up three hits and two walks but struck out five batters with no runs.
These wins put them in the upper echelon of the eastern conference with a 3-1 conference record and 8-4 overall.
Wenatchee hosts a doubleheader for Treasure Valley at 2 and 4 p.m.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone