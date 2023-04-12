WALLA WALLA — For the first time this season, Wenatchee Valley College softball squared off with the best team in the Eastern Conference — the Walla Walla Warriors — and found out why Tuesday night.
The Knights lost the doubleheader 10-2 in both games. The first game went to five innings and the second went to six.
The Warriors scored all of their 10 runs in the first game within the first two innings off of six hits. They clocked two homers before their eighth batter stepped up to the plate.
Samantha Knapp led Wenatchee with two RBIs and went 1-for-1. Kiley Heinz went 1-for-2 to score one run. Macy Cordon also scored a run and went 1-for-3.
Not unlike the first game, Walla Walla scored seven of their 10 runs within the first two innings on 12 hits. The Warriors also added three more home runs to add the final nail in their doubleheader sweep.
Kaya Enriquez and Makayla Sanchez earned an RBI each for Wenatchee and Macy Cordon and Heinz each scored a run. Ashlyn Alexander went 2-for-2.
Walla Walla sits atop the Eastern Conference with a 2-win margin between them and three other teams tied for second place. These wins give them an 8-game winning streak while Wenatchee seeks to dig themselves out of an 8-game drought.
Wenatchee now has a 6-10 record.
Wenatchee will play in the NWAC Crossover Tournament in Yakima this weekend.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone