WALLA WALLA — For the first time this season, Wenatchee Valley College softball squared off with the best team in the Eastern Conference — the Walla Walla Warriors — and found out why Tuesday night.

The Knights lost the doubleheader 10-2 in both games. The first game went to five innings and the second went to six.



