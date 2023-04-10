PASCO — Not unlike Wednesday, the Wenatchee Valley College and Columbia Basin baseball teams traded wins after a doubleheader on Saturday, only this time, in reverse order.
Columbia Basin won the first game, 15-5. The Hawks scored five runs between the first and second innings, shutting out Wenatchee until the fourth when the Knights rallied.
The Hawks, however, would score two more runs in that inning and two others with four in the seventh. They scored 15 runs off of 16 hits, collecting 14 RBIs and five stolen bases along the way.
Justin Birch led Wenatchee with two RBIs and a double. Trysten Mooney and Alex Greb were both 1-for-4 and each collected an RBI. JC Worsham pitched four innings and gave up two hits, two runs, and one walk, and finished with three strikeouts.
Wenatchee won the second game, 9-5. The Knights scored an early run before losing the lead, 2-1, in the second inning. The third inning was a scoreless stalemate until Wenatchee tied the game in the fourth and regained the lead with five runs in the fifth. They scattered two more runs throughout the remaining innings.
Wenatchee scored nine runs off of 15 hits and finished with three stolen bases.
Wade Mallory led Wenatchee with two RBIs and a stolen base. Ethan Gardner was 4-for-6, had an RBI, and a stolen base. Spencer Juul finished with an RBI, and a stolen base, and was 2-for-6.
Tyler Schuyleman pitched six innings and gave up four hits, three runs, and two walks, but had six strikeouts. When at the plate, he was 2-for-4, scored a run, and earned a triple.
Wenatchee’s record is now 3-5 in conference. Columbia Basin is 5-3.
Wenatchee plays a doubleheader at Spokane on Wednesday at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone