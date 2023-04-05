WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley College hosted one of the top men’s baseball teams in the Eastern Conference. A team tied for second early in the season — the Columbia Basin Hawks — and won one of two games.
Wenatchee dominated the opener 8-1. The Knights scored two early runs, then two more in the fourth, sixth, and seventh innings. The two late runs that came in the bottom of the seventh were the result of Alex Greb’s colossal homer.
The Knights shut out Columbia Basin for six straight innings until the seventh where they tallied an unearned run off of a Wenatchee infield error.
Greb led Wenatchee with two RBIs, all from his homer, and was 1-for-4 at the plate. Ryan Dauphinee followed with two RBIs and was 1-for-5 at the plate. Spencer Juul had an RBI and was 2-for-3 at the plate. Tyler Schuyleman finished with an RBI, a double, two scored runs and a stolen base.
Cade Christopherson pitched seven innings and gave up two hits, one run, and two walks but finished with seven strikeouts. Cody Snow pitched two innings and gave up two walks with two strikeouts.
The second game was different. Columbia Basin delivered a 10-0 shutout, out-hitting the Knights 11-4. The game was scoreless through the first three innings until the fourth when Columbia Basin unloaded five of their 10 runs.
They followed the next two innings with a run in each and saved the last three for the eighth inning.
For Wenatchee, Dauphinee was 2-for-4 at the plate. Christopher Rivera and Trysten Mooney were 1-for-3 at the plate.
Wenatchee plays at Columbia Basin for a doubleheader on Saturday at 1 and 4 p.m.
