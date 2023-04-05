WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley College hosted one of the top men’s baseball teams in the Eastern Conference. A team tied for second early in the season — the Columbia Basin Hawks — and won one of two games.

Wenatchee dominated the opener 8-1. The Knights scored two early runs, then two more in the fourth, sixth, and seventh innings. The two late runs that came in the bottom of the seventh were the result of Alex Greb’s colossal homer.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?