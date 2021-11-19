WENATCHEE — The best stat of the afternoon was 30.
That’s how many assists the WVC Knights recorded in their 117-87 win over Southeastern Puyallup University Friday afternoon at Smith Gymnasium.
“It was a great start,” head coach Jeremy Harden said after the win. “We had four guys score double-digits and two guys with double-doubles. We came out a little sluggish but we started to cause some turnovers and pressed (Southeastern) a little bit, it was fun. We learned a little bit about ourselves tonight.”
The Knights were led by a trio of starters offensively. Isaac Jones and Jaylen Scott both scored 24 points — Jones also grabbed 14 boards — and Anthony Roy dropped 23 points and dished out 10 assists. Jishai Miller also chipped in 19 points and seven rebounds off the bench.
WVC carried a 13 point lead into the locker room after pulling away from Southeastern midway through the first half. Then Scott, who had been held to just two points on 0-for-6 shooting through the first 20 minutes, caught fire in the second half. The second-year freshman poured in five 3-pointers and scored 22 points, punctuating a 69-point half for the Knights.
“We put up 69 but we also gave up 52,” Harden said. “Some of those defensive errors we’ll try to fix tomorrow. Jaylen led the league in 3-point shooting last year so he’s going to keep shooting whether it’s going in or not. Roy needs to see the ball go in a little bit to get in a rhythm but Jones is the guy we’re trying to get touches inside and play through him. When he’s able to have a good shooting percentage like he did today it opens up everything for everyone else.”
Harden said it felt good to get back on the sidelines and he thought the guys were pumped to compete in front of their fans.
“They gave great effort,” he said. “It’s been a while, but it was good to be back.”
The Knights complete their two-game set with Southeastern Puyallup tomorrow at 11 a.m.
Zach Johnson is a 28-year-old sportswriter from Lakewood, Colorado. When he's not covering local sporting events you can find him carding birdies at many of the state's public golf courses, biking the Apple Capital Loop Trail, or skiing Mission Ridge.
