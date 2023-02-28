WENATCHEE — What a difference a few weeks makes. A month ago, Wenatchee Valley College women's basketball narrowly beat the lowest team in the Eastern Conference by three points — Treasure Valley.
One month later, the Knights put on a clinic. After two productive quarters, they ran away with a dominant win, 72-51.
The Knights kept all but one Chukar under double digits. They shot 50% from the field, twice as efficient as the Chukars, converted more points off turnovers, and had twice as many points in the paint as Treasure Valley.
Treasure Valley shot better from behind the arc, committed fewer turnovers, and pocketed more steals at a ratio of 13-11. But Wenatchee also outrebounded the Chukars 47-30 and sank more free throws at a higher percentage.
This win helped them maintain their third-place standing and clinched a playoff berth.
Farrah Parrish led Wenatchee with 20 points and four steals. Alexes Stein followed with 14 points and seven rebounds. Ciahna Oatman finished with 12 points and eight rebounds.
For Treasure Valley, Jazzy Jenkins finished with 19 points.
Wenatchee improves to a 10-5 conference record.
Treasure Valley is now 3-12.
Wenatchee Valley men’s basketball suffered a nail-biting loss to the Treasure Valley Chukars Saturday night, 72-70.
Last month, the Knights beat the Chukars by 12, but a short bench and hobbled team made an encore difficult.
Wenatchee shot better from the field, knocking down more shots on fewer attempts than the Chukars. The same went for free throws, only the Chukars had more than twice as many opportunities.
The Knights had a slightly better rebounding night, but the turnovers and the Chukars' ability to convert those turnovers into points, and finish more second-chance opportunities, gave Treasure Valley just enough of an edge to win by two.
Ayoni Benavidez led Wenatchee with 20 points and five rebounds. Evik Amy followed with 13 points and six rebounds, and Justin Loveless finished with 11 points and six rebounds.
For Treasure Valley, Gavin Weisweaver led with 18 points and two steals. Garret Long followed with a double-double of 16 points, 11 rebounds, and three steals. Gavin Gordon finished with 16 points and six rebounds.
Wenatchee’s record is now 4-11. Treasure Valley improved to 3-12.
Wenatchee ends the regular season at North Idaho Wednesday. Tipoffs are at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
