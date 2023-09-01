EVERETT — The Wenatchee Valley College (WVC) volleyball team ended a four-game round-robin tournament at Lower Columbia College last weekend with a two-game sweep. Wednesday night, when faced with two opponents instead of four at the Everett Round Robin Tournament, the Knights had a similarly strong finish.
WVC (2-3) dropped the first match to Everett Community College (EvCC) three sets to one. Two of those sets were incredibly close. EvCC (5-1) won the first set 25-19 and the second set 25-23 before the Knights flipped the third set 25-23. The Trojans won the fourth set 25-12.
WVC tallied 30 kills and 66 digs while EvCC raked in 51 kills and 71 digs.
Brooklyn Worsham had 12 kills and six digs for the Knights and Paola Lloreda followed with an ace and 18 digs. Jazlyn Torres added another ace with 10 digs and Ashlynn Grasseth finished with seven kills, two aces and five digs.
Between their first and last match at Everett, WVC showed again that they can flip a switch, they can rally and respond with a dominant performance even with a fresh loss in their memory.
Shortly after EvCC, the Knights beat Shoreline Community College (0-4) in three straight sets. They won the first set 25-12, the next 25-21, and the last 25-16.
WVC finished with 31 kills, five aces, and 69 digs — mostly from Lloreda.
Lloreda earned 23 digs and Paliana Lazarini followed with seven kills, three aces, nine digs and two block assists. Worsham had six kills and eight digs and Giselle Cortes had two aces and seven digs. Grasseth finished with seven kills, five digs, two solo blocks and two block assists.
The Knights host an alumni match this Saturday at 2 p.m. before hosting their first regular season match against Spokane on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
