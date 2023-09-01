Wenatchee Valley College WVC logo Athletics.png

EVERETT — The Wenatchee Valley College (WVC) volleyball team ended a four-game round-robin tournament at Lower Columbia College last weekend with a two-game sweep. Wednesday night, when faced with two opponents instead of four at the Everett Round Robin Tournament, the Knights had a similarly strong finish.

WVC (2-3) dropped the first match to Everett Community College (EvCC) three sets to one. Two of those sets were incredibly close. EvCC (5-1) won the first set 25-19 and the second set 25-23 before the Knights flipped the third set 25-23. The Trojans won the fourth set 25-12.



