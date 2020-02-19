WENATCHEE — Riding a four-game winning streak, the Knights came into their home finale against Big Bend Wednesday night brimming with confidence.
Just a couple more wins and Wenatchee would lock up the No. 2 seed out of the East heading into the NWAC Championship.
But the Knights (19-8, 10-4) took a step backward on sophomore appreciation night, falling to the (12-15, 4-10) Vikings 67-66.
The game was back-and-forth throughout, with both teams trading the lead in the second half. Wenatchee just couldn’t contain Vikings forward Anna Yarbro, who dropped 30 points (on 14-for-18 shooting), collected 18 rebounds and blocked three shots.
Sophomores Chasity Spady and Cariann Kunkel played great, tossing in 23 and 22 points respectively, but Yarbro completely dominated. Whenever WVC got ahead Big Bend just found her underneath, and more times than not, she came through – It didn’t matter who Wenatchee put on her.
Sophomore Ashley Peralta had one of her better games of the season though, putting up 12 points, three steals and dishing out three assists.
WVC couldn’t but a basket early on and fell behind by eight after making just two of their first 14 shots. But as Wenatchee got back to its bread-and-butter underneath, the Knights started to chip away at the lead.
A pair of 3-pointers from Spady and Peralta gave WVC some life and pulled the Knights back within six by the end of the quarter.
Shots started to fall in the second as Wenatchee got back to its bread-and-butter — feeding Kunkel underneath — but Yarbro kept Big Bend close. Wenatchee took its first lead of the game with 30 seconds left in the half before Yarbro sunk a basket to give the Vikings a one-point lead heading into the break.
Wenatchee came out with some intensity to start the third and went on a 12-4 run to take a seven-point lead. The Knights bumped the lead to 10 before Vikings guard Kaitlyn Callahan, who finished with 18 points, buried three 3-pointers over a two-minute span. Savana Stephenson then sunk a buzzer-beater to put Big Bend on top heading into the final quarter.
The Knights came out fast and opened the fourth on an 8-0 run. But then it was Yarbro’s turn. Scoring 12 of the Vikings 18 quarter points, Yarbro brought Big Bend all the way back and gave the Vikings the lead with a little over a minute left.
Peralta made a basket on the next trip down to give Wenatchee a one-point lead in the final minute but following a costly Kunkel turnover, Stephenson came in the clutch again, draining another last-second shot to give the Vikings a 67-66 lead with five seconds left.
WVC head coach Rachel Goetz called a timeout and drew up a final play but the Knights were unable to convert, dropping their first game in the month of February.
The Knights have two games left in the season and will look to bounce back on Saturday against Treasure Valley. Tipoff is at 1 p.m.