WENATCHEE — Well, the Knights made it interesting.
Up a dozen heading into the fourth, initially, it looked like WVC had Wednesday’s game against North Idaho wrapped up. But then the Cardinals went on a 15-4 run and pulled within a basket with a little over four minutes left in the game.
Fortunately, the Knights had “ole-reliable” Cariann Kunkel, who scored six straight points to push the lead back up to seven and squash North Idaho’s momentum. WVC ran out the game with free-throws — where they shot 71 percent (15-for-21) as a team — and held on to win their third straight, 53-44.
“I think interesting is the name of the game in the eastern region,” WVC head coach Rachel Goetz said after the win. “Especially in the second half of league. If we completed a few more layins it would have taken the pressure off a little more, but at the end of the day we’ll take it any way we can get it.”
Kunkel scored 14 points and grabbed a team-high 13 boards – six of which came in the first quarter. Chasity Spady chipped in 14 points and pocketed four steals and Natalie Andreas added seven points and four steals.
Offensively, this was WVC’s lowest scoring output of the season. But when the Knights needed to hit some shots they did — primarily Kunkel or Spady.
“(Kunkel) is a kid whose game is a product of her work ethic,” Goetz said. “Even if it isn’t working for her early and the other team is trying to take stuff away, we know we can come back to her because she will outwork (everyone) for 40 minutes.”
WVC had its defense going early, holding North Idaho to just six points in the first quarter. Guards Ashley Peralta and Kiara Steen were everywhere, forcing the Cardinals into five turnovers in the opening quarter. North Idaho started to hit a few more shots, but the Cardinals couldn’t buy a 3-point basket, shooting 1-for-21 from deep.
The Cardinals’ poor shooting ultimately benefitted the Knights, who had shooting woes of their own from five-feet and in. It felt more reminiscent of a high school game — with WVC leading 39-27 at the end of the third.
But North Idaho started to catch fire in the fourth and forced WVC into five turnovers.
As they chipped away at the double-digit lead, flashbacks of the Cardinals overcoming a 16-point fourth-quarter deficit against the Knights back in January started to creep into the mind — even more so after North Idaho pulled within one.
But the Knights went back to Kunkel underneath. And she came through, draining all three baskets.
WVC will get a few days to recover before taking on Spokane Saturday afternoon.
The Knights only have four games left in the regular season and only one at home — Wednesday against Big Bend.
Tipoff is at 5:30 p.m.