WENATCHEE — It might not have been the best shooting night for the WVC women — converting just 30% from the field and missing all of their 3-pointers — but they were able to break away from Treasure Valley in the final two minutes to win 48-43 Friday at the Smith Gymnasium.
The Knights (5-3) were led by Natalie Andreas, who finished with a game-high 16 points on 8-for-24 shooting and grabbed 12 rebounds. Katie Fleming chipped in 15 points and Madelyn Godwin added eight points, six rebounds and five assists.
WVC missed its first seven shots before Andreas banked in a layup for the first score of the game. Three minutes would elapse before the Knights made another shot to take a 4-0 lead. Both teams struggled to make shots throughout the first quarter but Treasure Valley was able to sink three of its final four shots to carry a 9-8 lead into the second quarter.
The Knights battled back in the second and retook the lead after Fleming and Andreas banked in a pair of layups in the first three minutes. The Chukars pecked at the Knights lead and knotted the score at 16 with just under a minute left in the half, but Fleming drained a last-second jumper to give WVC a 19-16 lead at half.
WVC started hitting some shots in the second half and built up a seven-point lead (its biggest of the game) within the first two minutes. The Knights maintained the lead throughout the quarter until the closing seconds as Treasure Valley’s Lillie Smith sank a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to cut the WVC lead to four.
After a back-and-forth start to the fourth quarter, the Chukars were able to draw within a basket just shy of the two-minute mark. The Knights shut them out the rest of the way to secure their third straight win.
Even though the Knights didn’t shoot well, they nabbed 13 steals and dominated the glass with 21 offensive boards. WVC finished with a 45-34 rebounding advantage overall.
WVC will have a few days to rest before traveling to Yakima to take on the Yaks on Tuesday. The Knights have just one home game left on the schedule — next Friday against Walla Walla. Tipoff is at 5:30 p.m.
The WVC men also played Friday night and beat Treasure Valley 103-64, improving to (10-1) on the season.
The Knights were led offensively by Jaylenn Scott, who drained nine 3-pointers to finish with 27 points, and Isaac Jones, who chipped in 22 points on 11-of-19 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds. Nian Allen added 15 points and six rebounds and Lino Manhom recorded a double-double with 12 points and 16 rebounds.
The score was tight for the first few minutes but the Knights broke away and put the game out of reach by the 14-minute mark. WVC eventually doubled up Treasure Valley and built a 24-point lead with a minute left in the half.
The Knights kept their foot on the gas in the second half and cruised to a 39-point win. The WVC men, who have won their last nine games, also travel to Yakima on Tuesday. Tipoff in their game against the Yaks is at 7:30 p.m.