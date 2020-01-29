WENATCHEE — It’s amazing how slim the difference between frustration and elation is on the basketball court.
WVC clawed back from 10-down in the fourth quarter and had two potential game-winners in the final seconds, but neither fell. Walla Walla held on and escaped with a 66-63 win, snapping the Knights four-game win streak. The Warriors have won their last 16 games and sweep the season series with Wenatchee.
“It’s frustrating to lose yes, but there are a lot of positives also,” WVC head coach Rachel Goetz said after the loss. “We had a lot of chances down the stretch and executed on a couple of last-second stuff we had been working on but couldn’t finish. Still proud of them.”
Walla Walla came into Wednesday night on an absolute tear; beating opponents by an average of 21 points, but the Knights were unfazed. WVC took an 11-5 lead to start the game and hung around with Walla Walla throughout the first half as freshman Natalie Andreas poured in 15 points in the first 20 minutes.
But as good as the first half was for WVC, the third quarter was a mess.
WVC got into foul-trouble within the first two minutes of the third quarter, which allowed Walla Walla to slowly build-up a lead at the free-throw line. Even though the Warriors shot an atrocious 6-for-15 (12-for-28 overall) from the line, the six they made allowed them to seize momentum. Walla Walla outscored WVC 22-13 in the quarter.
Those ticky-tack foul calls weren’t lost on Goetz, who was a little annoyed after the game.
“They shot 15 free-throws in the third quarter alone, for comparison, we only had 13 attempts from the line the entire game,” Goetz said. “That was huge. We talked about the tempo of the game and had the girls hammer down in the post to see if we could earn stuff back at the line.”
Instead of rushing or heaving 3-pointers (which isn’t the Knights forte) WVC slowed things down to start the fourth and got back into their offense. They got back to pounding the ball inside and got results. As Walla Walla got cold, Wenatchee slowly started to chip away at the 10-point deficit. WVC went on a 16-5 run over the first eight minutes and took a one-point lead after Ashley Peralta made a layup underneath. But that would be Wenatchee’s last basket.
With the game tied, Walla Walla’s Holly Golenor secured one of her three offensive-boards and put it back up to give the Warriors a two-point lead. Wenatchee got two good looks in the paint to try and send the game into OT but both clanged off the rim.
Andreas, who finished with a game-high 19 points and nine boards, was held to just four points in the second half on 1-for-5 shooting.
“We need to take a look at that and help her correct it obviously, she is a great scoring force for us,” Goetz said.
Cariann Kunkel chipped in 14 points and five rebounds and Chasity Spady added 12 points, five boards and a steal. Golenor paced the Warriors with 17 points and both Marissa Cortes and Sailor Liefke had 12 apiece. Liefke came into Wednesday eighth in scoring (16.7 ppg) but the Knights did a splendid job of limiting her touches. With just a month left in the season, it’s crunch time for the Knights who are looking to secure their spot in the postseason to try and defend their NWAC championship.
“We just got to win on the road,” Goetz said. “This is a loss that will sting, but it is short-lived. We have to go win some games on the road to put ourselves in postseason play.”
The Knights will have the rest of the week off before returning to action next Wednesday on the road against Blue Mountain. Tip-off is at 2 p.m.