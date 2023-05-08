EAST WENATCHEE — Four classes of races echoed through the valley at the Wenatchee Valley Super Oval on Saturday for the Apple Blossom 100 Big 4 Race and Vintage Mod Nationals. But before the primary three races began, the talented drivers of Evergreen Pro-Am performed a drift battle on the steep banks of the WVSO raceway.
With a $4,000 purse at stake, the eight drivers of Jerry’s Auto Supply’s Pro Late Models race maneuvered for first place. The top three were:
1st — Terry Halverson (Wenatchee) started in second
2nd — Jan Evans (Wenatchee) started in fifth
3rd — Haeden Plybon (Spokane) started in third
Dick’s Heating and Air Conditioning Thunder Cars attracted 13 competitors and the top three were:
1st — Bob Greiner (East Wenatchee) started in second
2nd — Nick Frazier (East Wenatchee) started in third
3rd — Carl Brandt (Wenatchee) started in first
The Northwest Vintage Modifieds attracted 22 competitors, one of the biggest in Northwest history, and the top three were:
1st — Frankie Volz Jr. (Spokane) started in sixth
2nd — Chad Broom (Spokane) started in fifth
3rd — Gerald Nash (Spokane) started in 10th
The next race at the WVSO will be Military Appreciation Night Presented by Zero Handicap on May 20.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone