230822-sportslocal-ovalraces 01.JPG
Buy Now

Johnson Electric Bump 2 Pass racers drive around a tractor tire as they race Saturday at the Wenatchee Valley Super Oval.

EAST WENATCHEE — On Saturday, the Wenatchee Valley Super Oval catered to the Bump 2 Pass and Boat Race Destruction Night by Johnson Electric. Five classes of races were represented with numerous entries and six participated in the Boat Race Destruction.

Rockstar Energy B-Mods drew 15 entries, Plumb Perfect Roadrunners had 26 entries, AMCA Bandit Dwarf Cars had six entries, Johnson Electric Bump 2 Pass drew 11 entries, and Zero Handicap Youth Roadrunners had seven entries.

230822-sportslocal-ovalraces 02.jpg
Buy Now

John Vickery Jr., of Wenatchee, leads a group of cars into turn three during the Rockstar Energy B-Mods heat race Saturday at the Wenatchee Valley Super Oval. Vickery Jr. won the race.
230822-sportslocal-ovalraces 03.JPG
Buy Now

Wenatchee Valley Super Oval personnel make sure driver Winston Roberts, of Ephrata, is okay after a wreck during the Plumb Perfect Roadrunners main race on Saturday.


Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?