EAST WENATCHEE — On Saturday, the Wenatchee Valley Super Oval catered to the Bump 2 Pass and Boat Race Destruction Night by Johnson Electric. Five classes of races were represented with numerous entries and six participated in the Boat Race Destruction.
Rockstar Energy B-Mods drew 15 entries, Plumb Perfect Roadrunners had 26 entries, AMCA Bandit Dwarf Cars had six entries, Johnson Electric Bump 2 Pass drew 11 entries, and Zero Handicap Youth Roadrunners had seven entries.
The top five finishes for each race are listed below.
Rockstar Energy B-Mods
1st: Garrett Evans (East Wenatchee) — started in sixth
2nd: Colby Holaday (Wenatchee) — started in second
3rd: Donovan Stevens (East Wenatchee) — started in fifth
4th: John Vickery Jr. (Wenatchee) — started in first
5th: David Macken (Moses Lake) — started in ninth
Plumb Perfect Roadrunners
1st: Jay Evans (Wenatchee) — started in 15th
2nd: Eddie Razey (Soap Lake) — started in 24th
3rd: Kyle Spaulding (East Wenatchee) — started in ninth
4th: Brad Arneson (Ephrata) — started in 17th
5th: Jayson Walker (East Wenatchee) — started in 18th
AMCA Bandit Dwarf Cars
1st: Rick Taylor (Penticton, British Columbia) — started in fourth
2nd: Daryl Knutson (Marysville) — started in first
3rd: Cameron Stark (Kingston) — started in second
4th: Jay Elliot (Bremerton) — started in sixth
5th: Dale Knutson (Bothell) — started in third
Johnson Electric Bump 2 Pass
1st: James Cotter (Priest River, Idaho) — started in sixth
2nd: Josh Musgrove (Malaga) — started in fifth
3rd: Tony Timlick (Auburn) — started in third
4th: Kyle Sitherwood (Port Angeles) — started in seventh
5th: Sarah Hodgson (Mead) — started in eighth
Zero Handicap Youth Roadrunners
1st: Kayleb Gill (Wenatchee) — started in sixth
2nd: Bailee Denton (Selah) — started in fourth
3rd: Preston Brandt (Marysville) — started in third
4th: Laila Arneson (Soap Lake) — started in second
5th: Tommy Craig (Wenatchee) — started in fifth
The WVSO will next host the Pepsi Mod Mayhem and Fireworks race on Sept. 9.
