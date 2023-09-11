EAST WENATCHEE — Over the weekend the Wenatchee Valley Super Oval (WVSO) hosted the Pepsi Mod Mayhem and Fireworks event, a sign that the racing season is winding down and championships hang in the balance.
It was the first Season Championship Night of the year with the Rockstar Energy B-Mods battling it out in a 50-lap shootout and the Plumb Perfect Roadrunners and Zero Handicap Youth Roadrunners following with their own title grab.
The NW Vintage Mods also made their last appearance of the season before Pepsi helped end the night with a Fireworks Spectacular Show.
The event hosted four racing classes. The Rockstar Energy B-Mods drew 14 entries, the Plumb Perfect Roadrunners had 26, the Northwest Vintage Modifieds had 12, and the Zero Handicap Youth Roadrunners drew eight.
The top five finishes for each event are listed below.
Rockstar Energy B-Mods
1st: Chad Holaday (Wenatchee) — started in fourth
2nd: Glenn Knutson (Quincy) — started in sixth
3rd: Trucker Moore (Wenatchee) — started in eighth
4th: Donovan Stevens (East Wenatchee) — started in 12th
5th: Kyle Steinburg (Wenatchee) — started in 11th
Plumb Perfect Roadrunners
1st: Tammy Aper (Cle Elum) — started in third
2nd: Jayson Walker (East Wenatchee) — started in 14th
3rd: Matt Snyder — started in 10th
4th: Brad Arneson (Ephrata) — started in 11th
5th: Diezel Snyder (Cle Elum) — started in fourth
Northwest Vintage Modifieds
1st: Steve Woods (Sumner) — started in seventh
2nd: Rick Villyard — started in fourth
3rd: Vince Conwell (Renton) — started in sixth
4th: Devin Eierman (Auburn) — started in fifth
5th: Kahl Cheth (Gig Harbour) — started in ninth
Zero Handicap Youth Roadrunners
1st: Preston Brandt (Marysville) — started in fourth
2nd: Tommy Craig (Wenatchee) — started in second
3rd: Tyler Steinburg (Wenatchee) — started in first
4th: Kayleb Gill (Wenatchee) — started in fifth
5th: Laila Arneson (Soap Lake) — started in third
The WVSO ends the race season this weekend after they host the Jerry Berschauer PLM 125 Presented by Jerry's Auto Supply Big 4 Race 4 on Friday and the Neal Newberry 125 on Saturday — one of the biggest weekends of racing in the Northwest.
