230822-newslocal-racesgallery 03.JPG (copy)
Buy Now

John Vickery Jr., of Wenatchee, leads a group of cars into turn three during the Rockstar Energy B-Mods heat race last month at the Wenatchee Valley Super Oval. Vickery Jr. won the race.

 World photo/Loren Benoit

EAST WENATCHEE — Over the weekend the Wenatchee Valley Super Oval (WVSO) hosted the Pepsi Mod Mayhem and Fireworks event, a sign that the racing season is winding down and championships hang in the balance.

It was the first Season Championship Night of the year with the Rockstar Energy B-Mods battling it out in a 50-lap shootout and the Plumb Perfect Roadrunners and Zero Handicap Youth Roadrunners following with their own title grab.



