EAST WENATCHEE — The classifications for the final four races of the season at Wenatchee Valley’s Super Oval are set, general manager Jeremy Anders announced on the tracks’ Facebook page Monday afternoon.
While fans still won’t be allowed in the stands, barring a drastic recovery from the pandemic, all races will be broadcast for free on NCWLIFE. Each of Super Oval’s past three races has been broadcast on both NCWLIFE and the tracks’ Facebook page.
Jerry’s Auto Supply Pro-Late Models will return on Aug., 8, along with the Mountain Dew Junior-Late Models, Dick’s Heating & Air Conditioning Thunder Cars, Plumb Perfect Roadrunners and Bandoleros.
Thunder Cars and Roadrunners will hit the track two weeks later on Aug., 22, as well as the NW Pro-4 Trucks and Holaday’s Custom Muffler B-Mods. A fifth class will be announced at a later date.
Pro-late Models and Junior-Late Models return for their final night on the track the weekend after Labor Day on Sept., 12; and will be joined by the Tri-State Legends, Bandoleros and Roadrunners.
The final night of the season, two weeks later on Sept., 26, will showcase the Northwest Super Late Models, Thunder Cars, Roadrunners and B-Mods.
The track also announced that it would have Open Practice Nights each Friday before the Saturday evening races. Sign-in is at 3:30 p.m., with the track hot from 5 to 8 p.m., Aug., 7, 21 and Sept., 11, 25. The cost is $25 per person.