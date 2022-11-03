220210-sportslocal-wvcyakimabballgallery 11.jpg
Wenatchee Valley College defeated Yakima Valley 87-75 in a February game last season in Wenatchee. 

YAKIMA — Yakima Valley men's basketball won't be surprising anyone this season.

For the first time in school history, NWAC coaches put the Yaks at No. 1 in the preseason poll released Monday, giving them seven of 16 first-place votes. Last March YVC entered the NWAC tournament as the East's No. 3 seed, unranked in the final poll, and won four straight games to capture its first title since 2008. (Wenatchee Valley College also plays in the NWAC East but did not make the top 10 poll.) 



