NEW YORK — This road trip always loomed as difficult long before the 2022 season began and the Astros and Yankees had shown they are the two best teams in the American League. Seven games at two places where the Mariners have struggled to find wins to close out a stretch of 13 in 13 days coming out of the All-Star break didn’t portend for success.

And save for one game with a crazy comeback, the Mariners have yet to find much success.