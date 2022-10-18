MLB: New York Yankees at Cleveland Guardians

Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees play a deciding Game 5 today. Oscar Gonzalez reacts after hitting the game winning single against the Yankees in the ninth inning of Game 3.

 Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK – Let’s start with a universal truth that binds the Yankees universe: success is measured against the Astros and only the Astros. Just them.

Winning 99 games (and the East) kept the Bombers out of the Wild Card Series (see: black mark, Mets), but it was only a small step. And taking down the Guardians in the Division Series, while worthy of a toast, won’t save anyone’s job in the Bronx.



