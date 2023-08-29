It seems unfair for Yeimar Gomez Andrade to be at the center of Sunday's match.

For one, the defender shouldn't have been the team's best scoring option in a road match against Minnesota. And second, it's unfortunate his success in heading home a goal in the opening half was nullified by his own goal in the second — an aerial interception he likely would've been criticized for not making because it looked as if Sounders keeper Stefan Frei would've been beaten by midfielder Emmanuel Reynoso's service off a free kick.



___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.