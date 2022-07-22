220723-sports-marinersjrod01

Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez signs autographs for fans during battling practice Friday at T-Mobile Park. Jennifer Buchanan / The Seattle Times

Mariners fans weren’t this optimistic about their team’s postseason hopes at the end of June.

But Friday afternoon at T-Mobile Park, as fans waited outside for a sellout game where the Mariners looked to win a franchise record-tying 15th-consecutive game, lifelong fan Kelsea Lagerwey wondered with a smile if this is the year she’ll get to dip into the “World Series bank account” that she started nine years ago.