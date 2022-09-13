220914-sports-tyfrance01

With Julio Rodriguez on first, Ty France – the tying run at the plate – strikes out to end the game. Dean Rutz / The Seattle Times

As Julio Rodriguez screamed encouragement from first base along with most of the 34,740 in attendance, Ty France wouldn’t give in despite some recent struggles.

He fouled 98-mph sinkers and fought out off by biting sliders that were destined for his back foot from left-hander Josh Hader, trying to will himself into keeping the bottom of the ninth alive and giving the white-hot Eugenio Suarez a chance to play the hero one more time.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?