Padres 3, Mariners 0
Notable
The Mariners were shut out Thursday for a second straight game, being held to four hits. That gives them a total of eight hits in the last two games.
“Offensively the last couple of games, it’s been a challenge for us,” manager Scott Servais said. “We just aren’t on the fastball.”
Seattle had a chance to scratch out at least a run in the bottom of the ninth. Dylan Moore led off with a double to right-center. But Jose Siri struck out, Tim Lopes grounded out and Jarred Kelenic struck out to end the game.
The Mariners’ pitching was solid in the game. Relievers Sam Delaplane, Gerson Bautista and Carl Edwards Jr. all looked strong with scoreless innings pitched.
Player of the game
Left-hander Yusei Kikuchi pitched three scoreless innings, not allowing a hit while striking out five batters. A pair of walks in the first inning, due to wandering slider command, pushed his pitch count up and forced him out a little earlier than expected. But the Mariners were happy with Kikuchi’s velocity in the third inning with his fastball hitting 96 mph.
Quotable
“I thought Kikuchi threw the ball outstanding today. He had a really good feel for his curveball, which is great to see. That’s a pitch he’s worked on a ton this offseason. To see him get the results with it is really nice.” — Servais.
On tap
The Mariners play their first night game of the spring, traveling to Camelback Ranch to face the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday. Left-hander Nick Margevicius will make the start for Seattle.
Also scheduled to pitch for the Mariners are lefties Aaron Fletcher and Anthony Misiewicz and right-handers Zac Grotz, Joey Gerber and Erik Swanson. The Dodgers will start right-hander Ross Stripling.
First pitch is set for 5:05 p.m. Pacific. The game will be broadcast on ESPN 710-AM and mariners.com.