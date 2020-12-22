PALM BEACH GARDENS — Pulling into the PGA National compound is an experience I would recommend to any golfer.
The mile-long road, called Avenue of the Champions, winds through a handful of scattered ponds — all with alligator warning signs posted along the edge — fountains and million-dollar villas that hug some of the most pristine golf courses in the country.
It’s a picturesque drive that leads up to the private resort, which boasts four five-star championship courses, a pool, a pair of driving ranges, tennis courts, and a wide croquet lawn. Greeting members/hotel guests at the round-a-bout for check-in is a towering statue of a bear on its hind legs — a nod to holes 15, 16, and 17 on the Champion Course called the “Bear Trap.”
The first weekend of December, I was fortunate enough to play 54 holes at three of the five courses along with three of my old high school buddies (Lucas, Austin and Paul) for our annual golf weekend. We grew up playing baseball together and during high school, each of us worked at one of the nearby golf courses in Lakewood, Colorado.
So we got out on the course as much as possible — and still do.
Last December we went on a trip to Scottsdale, Arizona, to play TPC Scottsdale and We-Ko-Pa, and both were immaculate, but for this trip, we wanted to go somewhere near the ocean and play a style of golf none of us had really done before.
Florida fit the bill when we booked nearly a year ago. And the courses didn’t disappoint.
The grass in the fairways was soft and light — leaving perfect three-inch divots at impact — the greens had several challenging undulations and gators were scattered along the edges of most fairways. The concierge at the resort said they have a few people on staff who monitor the gators on-site and are responsible, once they reach a certain size, for capturing and relocating them further south into the Everglades.
“You’ll see them out there, just don’t turn your back on them,” he said.
Noted.
The first morning we had to drive a few miles off the resort for a 9 a.m. tee time at the Estates Course, which was still under the umbrella of PGA National though not technically on the compound. But ultimately, it was my favorite course of the whole trip. We were second off and whipped through the 18-hole loop in just over four hours. The course was massive and nestled between several neighborhoods, with three or four holes linked together before a 30-second ride in the golf cart to the next tee box. Water was in play on every hole and fairway bunkers were scattered like Top Golf targets around some of the landing spots, but the fairways were wide and forgiving.
I carded three pars on the first four holes before striping a drive in the center of the fairway on the reachable Par-5 fifth hole with an island green. The starter at the first tee advised laying up on the second shot, but sitting 200-yards with a hybrid in hand I figured, “I got this, no problem.” A poor choice.
We realized pretty quickly that the Florida humidity cuts down a shot by about two club-lengths. So I muscled up to blast my shot over the water but pulled up on my follow-through and topped the ball into the water.
“Nice shot,” Austin yelled out the back of his cart 50 yards ahead.
I was able to hit my drop onto the green but then three putt for a demoralizing double-bogey. From there my game sort of fell off. While I was automatic off the tee, I started to push every iron shot off to the right, which made me overcompensate. I couldn’t hit a green in regulation or get up-and-down off the green. My chipping was abysmal. But for some reason, once we got onto the back-nine, my putting was on fire.
Typically the weakest part of my game, I left all my lag putts within a few feet and drained everything inside of the flagstick. I parred the final four holes to finish out with a respectable 91. Lucas carded a 79 and Austin shot a 115 — woof.
Paul, our fourth, didn’t even make it out of bed; too sick from the night before, which he blamed on bad shrimp even though we didn’t have any seafood. We brought him some Chik-Fil-A as consolation and spent the rest of the afternoon at the pool while Paul hit the range to “get some work in.”
Sunday was a long one.
We got up early and drove a half-hour south to play 18-holes at the esteemed Palm Beach Par 3 course, which sits just off the Atlantic Ocean on a little inlet and down the street from President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago.
Framed in the quaint clubhouse was an article written by the local Palm Beach Post that called the course the best Par 3 course in the country.
After playing it, I would agree. The course was challenging, but not impossible. Palm trees lined the greens and four holes ran parallel with the beach. It was a perfect start to the morning, though I didn’t really play that well. We had breakfast at the restaurant above the pro shop before heading back to PGA National for a 1 p.m. tee time at the Palmer Course.
Coming into the weekend, we were all prepared to golf as much as possible. Playing 36 holes in a day only felt natural. We stopped for a case of beer on the way back for a little encouragement and cracked one in the hotel lobby. We were on vacation.
Unfortunately, the liquid-courage did little to “encourage” Austin or my game, which seemed to dissipate as the afternoon wore on. I couldn’t hit a fairway, chunked every chip and misread all the greens. I felt like an amateur out there but had fun nonetheless. Both Austin and I found it more prudent to putt anything from 10-15 yards because chipping was impossible with how spongy the ground was. Both Austin and I shot in the 100s while Lucas and Paul shot an 81 and 84.
On Monday, the final day of the trip, we woke up to a torrential downpour. Water had flooded the course, but it was expected to clear up mid-morning so we put on rain jackets and made our way to the first tee at the Fazio Course. Playing in the rain has its advantages; the greens are slow, relief is given for any kind of mudball and no one pushes you from behind.
We dawdled on the final round and took turns strolling up the fairway with multiple clubs in hand as the other drove the golf cart — which had to remain on the cart-path with the fairways drenched.
Lucas played well; the rest of us didn’t. But it didn’t really matter. All four of us have our health, we were able to get time off to travel to Florida and play golf at four flawless courses, we saw plenty of gators, and best of all, we preserved a tradition during one helluva year.
Next up Bandon Dunes in Oregon or Shadow Creek in Las Vegas.