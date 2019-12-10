SCOTTSDALE — About 25 miles north of the Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport and nestled along a seemingly endless row of car dealerships and burger-joints sits the mecca of desert golf — TPC Scottsdale.
Every winter one week prior to the Superbowl the course plays host to the PGA’s Waste Management Phoenix Open, but for the six to seven months out of the year, it’s open to the general public.
This past weekend I was fortunate enough to play 18-holes at the Stadium Course at TPC along with three of my old high school buddies (Lucas, Austin and Paul). We grew up playing baseball together but during high school, each of us worked for a golf course during the summer and we got out on the course as much as possible.
Playing TPC has always been on the radar. And it did not disappoint.
The course was immaculate.
The fairways were pristine and lush, the greens soft and vibrant, and you almost hoped your ball would skip into the pearl-white sand, which felt like you were standing on top of a cloud. Everything from the clubhouse to our forecaddie Nick was top-notch.
We were first off the tee at 7:40 a.m. Saturday morning and set the pace for the rest of the day, whipping through the loop in four hours. All of us are about the same skill-wise — around a 12-14 handicap — which was evident on our scorecard after the first nine-holes.
Though neither of us found the fairway on our opening shot of the day — thus requiring a group breakfast-ball — we all recovered over the next eight holes to shoot a 44 on the front. Considering none of us had played since August, not a bad score.
The liquid courage that the cart lady was feeding us started to take its toll though around hole 11. While Lucas and I zeroed in, Austin and Paul completely fell off the table as they sprayed balls left-and-right. It quickly became a two-horse race to the finish.
The back-nine at TPC, while picture-perfect, can ruin a scorecard. But for some reason, I was able to hit the driver better than I had at any time in the past two years. Typically I leave the ‘Big Dog’ in the bag unless I’m staring at a long par-4, but I choked up an inch on the grip while warming up on the range and started bombing drives straight down the center.
What a difference.
What normally resulted in either a snap-hook to the left or a double-cross off to the right became a consistent drive straight down the fairway. I lost only one ball off the tee the entire round.
After putting out on 15, Nick ran ahead into the stadium, leaving us to experience the 16th hole Stadium Par-3 in all its glory.
Words really can’t describe what it’s like to be standing on the tee box of the famed No. 16, surrounded by grandstands, but it’s tough to imagine a more unique atmosphere during the PGA tournament with 16,000-plus drunk maniacs shouting before, during and after your swing.
If you’ve seen the tournament at all, you know that if you miss the green off the tee, the crowd rains down boos.
I would have been booed, pushing my drive onto the fringe off the right side of the green. I nearly sunk a 10-footer to birdie the hole, but the putt lipped out and I was left with a tap in for par.
Making our way to the drivable 356-yard par-4 17th, both Lucas and I ran our drive right up to the green, leaving us both a simple wedge to get up-and-down for a birdie. Standing on 18, I had a one-shot lead over Lucas but I pulled my tee-shot a little left and put it right in the drink — my only bad shot all day.
That ultimately cost me the match, Lucas shot an (85) and I finished out with an (86) after getting a double-bogey on 18.
But really there was nothing to be unhappy about. The weather held up, I shot well and we got to kick off our yearly tradition playing one of the most iconic courses in the country.
Next up, Torrey Pines in San Diego or Pebble Beach in Monterey.