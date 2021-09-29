It’s official — this out-of-towner has hopped on the bandwagon.
I BELIEVE.
The Mariners, complete with their minus-48 run differential and loveable loser, “How did we get here?” never-die attitude has wooed me over the last few months.
Bolstering my baseball rebirth is the fact that my hometown team, the Colorado Rockies, are an absolute disgrace, a rudderless joke of a franchise heading into the open ocean with an inept captain at the helm and a missing plug. Much like the Mariners of old, the Rockies are a constant embarrassment to baseball and I’ve come to disdain the franchise with a passion.
The last straw came after the team shipped Nolan Arenado, and his platinum glove, to St. Louis along with $51 million as a sweetener. Reading the notification on my phone, I was dumbfounded. It felt like a slap in the face for myself and Rockies fans who for eight years had watched Arenado blossom into the game’s premier third baseman. He was a black hole at third with a rocket arm, a general on the field and a perennial MVP candidate.
And ownership (Dick Monfort) gave him away two years into a max deal in return for a tuna sandwich.
But enough about those bums. In the words of former NFL coach Mike Singletary, “I want winners!”
I’m not fond of the Big Money teams (i.e. Red Sox, Yankees, Cubs, Astros, Dodgers, Giants, or Braves) so scratch those. I preferred to keep my fandom out west, where I’ll have a better chance to see more games, and most importantly, I wanted a team with excitement and a good story.
Surprisingly, the M’s of all teams won me over. All the grief fans have experienced over the past two decades, I can relate. And I respect it. The team has been a dumpster fire, but no more.
“Sure, they might be minus 48 in the hole run-wise, but have you seen their ‘fun-differential?” Vann Berryman, a Wenatchee high math teacher and avid Mariners fan, asked me last week.
He’s right.
Watching the team these past few weeks, they look like they are having the most fun of any team in the MLB — aside from maybe Arenado and the Cardinals, who won 17-straight and locked up a wildcard spot Tuesday.
It’s because the team is red-hot. The Mariners have won 11 of their last 13 and are (41-27) since the All-Star break. Who saw that coming? I’ll wait…
No one did. The Mariners were putrid to start the season. They were no-hit twice. The pitchers were getting lit up and they had the worst offense in baseball. While subbing at various schools in the district, I overheard teachers and students joke about the team. ‘Same old Mariners’ was a common sentiment.
The highly touted Jarred Kelenic struggled mightily after getting his first taste of the Big Leagues and was sent back down to AAA Tacoma. But he’s been steadily improving and is hitting .242 with seven home runs and 16 RBIs in September. The aging Kyle Seager crossed the century mark in RBIs for the first time in his 11-year career last week. Mitch Haniger has made a resurgence with 38 home runs and 63 extra-base hits, and Ty France has been a revelation in his second year with the M’s.
With just three games left, all against the Angels, the Mariners are a half-game back of the Red Sox for the second American League wildcard spot. And with it, the M’s are on the precipice of securing their first playoff bid in two decades. They’ve been one of the best stories in baseball and I’m riding with ‘em.
The state is dying for (Sea)tober baseball.
I BELIEVE.