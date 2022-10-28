SPOKANE — Gonzaga fans logged on early for a chance to reserve a seat to see the No. 2 Bulldogs play No. 4 Kentucky in November, but the large majority were left empty-handed with tickets selling out less than an hour after they were released Friday morning.

The school announced the Nov. 20 matchup at Spokane Arena was sold out approximately 45 minutes after tickets became available to the general public at 10 a.m. Tipoff for the nonconference game is at 4:30 p.m. and ESPN will carry the live broadcast.



