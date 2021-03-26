SPOKANE — Five-star prospect Hunter Sallis announced his commitment to Gonzaga's 2021 recruiting class on Friday.
The 6-foot-5 combo guard from Millard North High School in Omaha, Nebraska., is ranked No. 6 in the country by the 247Sports composite and No. 13 by ESPN.
Sallis announced his decision on his 18th birthday, two days before the top-ranked and unbeaten Bulldogs' Sweet 16 matchup with No. 5 seed Creighton on Sunday in Indianapolis.
"I feel like it was the right fit because I had already gotten down there on an official visit and I felt comfortable with the coaches," he told 247Sports. "It was really about how they were on the visit. I was able to get there and really get to know them as people instead of just coaches."
Sallis chose head coach Mark Few's program over Kentucky and North Carolina.
