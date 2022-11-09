SPOKANE — One day after Australian forward Alex Toohey's oral commitment, Dusty Stromer, the other half of Gonzaga's 2023 recruiting class, made it official by signing a National Letter of Intent.

The Zags announced the addition of Stromer on Wednesday, the first day of the fall signing period. Stromer, a 6-foot-6, 180-pound guard at Notre Dame High in Sherman Oaks, California, orally committed to GU in May.



___ (c)2022 The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) Visit The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) at www.spokesman.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

