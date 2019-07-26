WASHINGTON, D.C. — Antitrust regulators with the Justice Department will not stand in the way of a $26.5 billion merger of T-Mobile and Sprint, a major and nearly final barrier crossed on the path to combining the third- and fourth-largest wireless carriers 14 months after the idea was proposed.
The Justice Department, which evaluates corporate mergers on the basis of whether a deal harms consumers by stifling competition, had its concerns allayed by concessions from the two companies _ namely, an agreement to sell $5 billion in wireless and spectrum assets to Dish Network in an attempt to create a new, viable competitor to the new T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T.
In a statement Friday, Justice Department officials said under a settlement with the two companies and five states, including Kansas, Sprint has to divest itself of its prepaid businesses in Boost Mobile and Virgin Mobile to Dish Network, which is based in Colorado.
The two companies also have to provide Dish access to 20,000 cell sites and hundreds of retail locations, the Justice Department said. Dish can also use T-Mobile’s network for seven years, giving the satellite television provider time to build out its own fifth generation, or 5G, wireless network.
Assistant U.S. Attorney General Makan Delrahim told reporters in Washington, D.C., that this latest development was a “historic settlement” that protects competition and that the divestiture to Dish sets the newcomer to the wireless industry as a “disruptive force.”
“Without the remedy, it would have harmed consumers by raising the prices of mobile wireless services,” said Delrahim, who leads the Justice Department’s antitrust division, at a press conference announcing the settlement.
He said the Justice Department would have sued to block the deal without Dish’s involvement.
On Friday, the Justice Department and attorneys general with five states, including Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, filed a civil antitrust lawsuit in federal court in Washington. They simultaneously filed a settlement with Sprint and T-Mobile, the terms of which will have to be approved by a judge.
Schmidt said his office studied the merger and concluded it would benefit Kansans by expanding wireless coverage and speeding up the deployment of 5G technology.
“I am comfortable with assurances from T-Mobile, Sprint and Softbank leadership of the merged company’s commitment to Kansas and to investing in our state to improve services and expand competition that will benefit Kansas consumers,” Schmidt said.
The new T-Mobile will face billions in fines if it doesn’t live up to the obligations under its agreement with the Justice Department, Delrahim said.
There’s still the matter of whether several other state attorneys general will continue to pursue litigation to block the deal, given Dish Network’s involvement. In June, attorneys general from nine states and Washington, D.C., sued to stop the merger, citing potential harm to consumers if there was one fewer major wireless carrier in business. The Wall Street Journal has reported that Justice Department officials are negotiating with those state attorneys general to obtain their support for the current merger proposal.
Delrahim said Sprint and T-Mobile engaged with regulators with their merger proposal, drawing a contrast to a failed bid by AT&T to buy T-Mobile in 2011 for $39 billion, a transaction that both companies abandoned after the Justice Department signaled misgivings about the deal.
The Justice Department’s approval follows indications by the Federal Communications Commission that it, too, agrees with Sprint’s tie-up with T-Mobile, signifying that no federal regulators stand in the way of the all-stock transaction.
Both companies believe the merger was the only way either one could compete with its larger rivals.
Together, T-Mobile and Sprint said they could more quickly roll out a 5G wireless network to enable wireless customers to access faster download speeds than what’s broadly available. The companies also pledged to spread their 5G network deep into rural areas while also offering a commitment to hold steady on customer rates for three years, concessions that earned the favor of an apparent majority of FCC commissioners.