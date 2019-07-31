SEOUL, South Korea _ Missiles fired by North Korea on Wednesday were part of a newly developed rocket launch system due to have a key role in Pyongyang's land combat operations, state news agency KCNA said on Thursday.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guided the test of the "newly developed large-caliber multiple launch guided rocket system" himself, KCNA reported.
The new system is set to "play a main role in ground military operations" and will be of "great strategic significance conducive to considerably boosting the combat capability of the People's Army," KCNA reported.
North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast on Wednesday, South Korean media reported the military in Seoul as saying. Both missiles flew around 155 miles (250 kilometer) at a maximum altitude of nearly 19 miles (30 kilometers).
The launches came just six days after Pyongyang launched two short-range ballistic missiles in what its state media said was a "solemn warning" to Seoul ahead of joint U.S.-South Korean military exercises due to be held in August.
