OLYMPIA — Chelan and Douglas counties have been approved to move to a modified Phase 1 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s Safe Start plan.
State Secretary of Health John Wiesman on Wednesday granted a request from the Chelan-Douglas Health District’s Board of Health for the transition. The board had voted Friday to apply for Phase 1.5, which will allow some businesses and activities to resume with restrictions.
Chelan County Commissioner Doug England said he’s happy to move to a modified Phase 1 but disappointed that the two counties could not move to a full Phase 2. The Board of Health will meet Monday to decide next steps, he said.
England said the only criteria the counties didn’t meet was the total number of COVID-19 cases.
“Hospitalization is extremely low and has been low for a long time,” he said. “We feel that should have been considered most. They didn’t take our full request; they modified it somewhat and put us on some restrictions. But we’re pleased that we’re at least able to move this far. The bright spot is the number of cases the last week has been very low, so we’re encouraged to be able to apply for a full Phase 2 very soon.”
Businesses allowed to reopen in Phase 1.5 include restaurants, retail, personal services and pet grooming, all at reduced capacity and with social distancing in place.
The Chelan-Douglas Health District must submit a plan to the state Department of Health for increasing the use of face coverings where social distancing is impossible and increasing testing for agricultural workers. It must also monitor the virus in the community and submit reports to the state department.
Chelan-Douglas Health District Administrator Barry Kling said those rules only apply to the district and businesses can reopen now if they can implement state guidelines. They should also read any guidance that applies to their specific operation, he said.
The Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce has a reopening toolkit for businesses available at its website, wenatchee.org.
“It’s not just a matter of businesses,” Kling said. “Individuals, I believe, still have a basic civic responsibility to wear masks when around other people except at home. That’s the best way to control COVID and continue reopening.”
Grant County was approved for Phase 2 on May 23, and Okanogan County was approved for Phase 2 on Friday. As of Wednesday, there were three counties in Phase 1, three in a modified Phase 1, 24 in Phase 2 and nine in Phase 3.
To be eligible to move to the next phase, counties must have support from the local health officer, board of health and county commission. They must show they have adequate hospital bed availability, testing and contact tracing capacity, and personal protective equipment.
The goal is 25 or fewer new cases per 100,000 residents over 14 days, with hospitalizations flat or decreasing. However, the Department of Health says metrics are “targets, not hardline measures” and the department will consider other goals as well as information provided by the counties.
Securing personal protective equipment has been challenging from the start of the COVID-19 crisis. In a Wednesday news conference, Gov. Jay Inslee said the state now has over 5 million N95 masks on hand and another 50 million confirmed on order through the Chinese manufacturer BYD.
The state is also trying to build a domestic supply of PPE, and the governor said he met with Washington-based manufacturers last week.
Inslee stressed the importance of facial coverings to help prevent the spread of the virus and make it easier for businesses to reopen faster. In many cases, he said, cloth face coverings are effective.
Homeless shelters, long-term care facilities, hospitals, child care facilities, congregate settings and first responders are eligible to receive state supplies, including the N95 masks, he said. Those can be requested through the local emergency manager.
The governor said the state is asking the Trump administration to increase the PPE supply using the Defense Protection Act, provide federal guidance for workers across sectors, help employers safely reconfigure their businesses, and replenish and expand the Strategic National Stockpile.
“We need the federal government to exercise its authority, which is unique in our system of democracy, to really protect our people and our employees,” Inslee said.