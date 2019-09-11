Sept. 11-- Sep. 11--Amy Campbell, a special education teacher in the Camas School District, is the 2020 Washington State Teacher of the Year.
Campbell teaches at Helen Baller Elementary School and has spent the last 12 years working with students with disabilities in the school district.
"I believe in the power of inclusion for all learners and the importance of serving students with a mentality of not yours, not mine, but ours," Campbell said in a video released by the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction.
The office recognized Campbell for her belief that "all children can learn," according to a press release. The office also noted her commitment to creating an inclusive environment that allows students of all abilities to learn together.
State Superintendent Chris Reykdal announced Campbell as this year's top teacher Monday at the Museum of Popular Culture in Seattle.
"Amy's commitment to finding ways to increase her students' time in the general education setting with their peers is remarkable," Reykdal said. "Her collaborative nature, working tirelessly to build a school community that welcomes all learners, is an immense benefit to her students."
The Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction will provide professional development for Campbell and eight other Regional Teachers of the Year recognized by their respective educational service districts. Campbell will also be considered for the National Teacher of the Year award given by the Council of Chief State School Officers. The winner will be announced in a ceremony at the White House next year.
Spokane teacher Mandy Manning was named National Teacher of the Year in 2018.