Aug. 20-- Aug. 20--State Sen. Barbara Bailey, R-Oak Harbor, announced Monday that she will step down from her Senate seat.
Bailey, who has served 16 years in the Legislature, will leave office Sept. 30 to spend more time with her family, according a news release from Bailey's office.
"Spending quality time with my family and church has been difficult at times, and unworkable at other times," Bailey wrote in a Saturday letter to Gov. Jay Inslee. "There are significant projects and ventures in which my husband and I want to be involved while we are still reasonably healthy and mobile."
Bailey and husband Butch Bailey have four adult children and nine grandchildren.
Bailey represents the 10th Legislative District, which includes Island County and parts of Skagit and Snohomish counties.
Republican leaders in those three counties will nominate her successor, who will be selected by commissioners from those counties.
Bailey served five terms in the state House of Representatives and is in her second term as 10th District senator. She was last elected in 2016.