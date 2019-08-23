Aug. 23-- Aug. 23--Rick Keniston looked ahead toward the largely empty lane on the right side of state Highway 14, just east of Interstate 205.
"It should be full of cars," Keniston, regional traffic engineer for the Washington State Department of Transportation, said during Wednesday's afternoon rush hour as vehicles inched slowly toward east Vancouver, Camas and Washougal. "Some of them get it, but not very many."
WSDOT is joining other agencies from across the nation that want drivers, during heavy congestion, to change what is widely considered the courteous technique for highway merging.
Last week, the state installed three signs along Highway 14 eastbound urging drivers during congestion to wait until their lane ends before doing a "zipper" merge where vehicles alternate and come together like the teeth of a zipper.
Transportation officials say using all available lane space during congestion can reduce the length of backups by as much as 40 percent. The zipper merge also can improve safety by reducing speed differences between lanes and pare the potential for rear-end crashes triggered when a driver stops or slows to merge, even though there is plenty of pavement ahead.
"We want them to go the full length of the lane and then merge in," said Celeste Dimichina, a WSDOT communications consultant. "We are encouraging people to wait until the last second to merge."