Sept. 06-- Sep. 6--Spokane has received some love for its burgeoning craft beer scene, as Men's Journal has included Steam Plant Brewing Company in downtown on the magazine's new list titled "The 10 Coolest Places to Drink Craft Beer."
Steam Plant, which recently completed a $1.5 million renovation that was first reported by The Spokesman-Review in 2017, is sitting nice and cold at No. 4. Writer Sunny Montefiore said of Steam Plant:
"Frolic around the steam plant that powered downtown Spokane from 1916 to 1986, original equipment and all, as you sip on a barrel-aged limited release or funky seasonal pint.
"In addition to the brewery, the compound also hosts an impressive bistro, where the stone heart pizzas are a must. Embrace your inner kid and go inside one of the smoke stacks before you call it a night."
Montefiore's introduction to the list sets up the selections:
"There's something to be said for slinging back a beer in a one-of-a-kind setting, too. What follows is a list of inspired spots that combine the best of the craft beer world (think interesting sours, seasonal standouts) with some truly epic spaces for your imbibing pleasure.
"We've got mountaintop getaways, storied saloons from the Wild West and arcades that'll keep you hyped up despite beer's somnolent embrace. Read on below and start plotting your vacation ASAP. Don't forget to pack extra growlers."
Our lil' ol' Steam Plant is "a one-of-a-kind setting" and "truly epic space"?
Agreed! Check out Men's Journal's full Top 10 list here.