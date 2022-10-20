SPORTS-STEVE-KERR-REFLECTS-ON-EARNING-1-SJ.jpg

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr answers questions after practice at Chase Center in San Francisco on Oct. 8. 

 Ray Chavez/Bay Area News Group

SAN FRANCISCO — Steve Kerr put on his ninth NBA championship ring on Tuesday night, thanks to the Warriors’ 2022 NBA title.

Only a handful of people in NBA history have more. Among them are Bill Russell (11) with the Boston Celtics and Phil Jackson (11) as a coach with the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers. Kerr’s success spans five decades, having won five as a player with the Bulls and San Antonio Spurs and now four as the Warriors head coach.



