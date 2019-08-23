Aug. 23-- Aug. 23--Someone used a stolen construction vehicle to damage an ATM early Friday morning in Vancouver, according to police.
The alarm service for the Bank of America ATM at 5411 E. Mill Plain Boulevard reported to police around 4:20 a.m. that it was watching video of the vehicle ram into the machine, Vancouver Police Department spokeswoman Kim Kapp said in an email.
"Police respond to find a dumped stolen front-end loader by the remains of the BOA ATM kiosk," Kapp said. She did not say whether the ATM was busted open or if money had been stolen.
At 10 a.m. Friday, security company employees were examining the damage to the kiosk. The front-end loader was no longer there. The front of the ATM dangled from cables coming out of a hole in the small building; the panels that had enclosed the machine laid dented on the ground.
The loader had been stolen from a nearby construction site, Kapp said.
No suspect information has been developed; officers have not viewed the surveillance footage.