NEW YORK _ Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez came up with a sarcastic new name for the "Straight Pride Parade" in Boston, dubbing it the "I-Struggle-With-Masculinity" Parade.
The cutting remark came in a tweet including video of the Saturday event that showed conspicuously few women among the ranks of Trump supporters.
"For men who are allegedly so 'proud' of being straight, they seem to show real incompetence at attracting women to their event," the New York Dem tweeted. "Seems more like a 'I-Struggle-With-Masculinity' parade to me."
Right-wing rabble rouser Milo Yiannopoulos was the "grand marshal" of the parade, where counter-protesters outnumbered "straight pride" marchers, according to CNN.
The counter-protesters reportedly shouted, "Alt-right, get off our streets!" at marchers carrying pro-Trump and pro-military signs.
Nearly three dozen people were arrested and nine were hospitalized, CNN reported.
